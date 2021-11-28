Juventus turmoil: Raided by police and struggling in Serie A

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Juventus is in turmoil on and off the pitch. For nine consecutive seasons, Juventus won the Italian title before being toppled as champions by Inter Milan in May. Now the team is getting booed by its fans as it slides down the standings. The jeering followed a 1-0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday that left Juventus in eighth place after more than a third of the season. A day earlier, financial police searched the club’s offices in Turin and Milan on Friday to gather information relating to player transfers and agent dealings between 2019 and this year.