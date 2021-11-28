Jones throws 2 TD passes, Patriots roll past Titans 36-13

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones had two touchdown passes, New England’s defense forced four turnovers and the Patriots earned their sixth straight win, rolling past the Tennessee Titans 36-13. The victory snapped the New England’s two-game losing streak to the Titans (8-4), which hadn’t beaten Tennessee since former Patriot Mike Vrabel took over as coach in 2018. The Patriots (8-4) improved to 6-1 against AFC opponents this season. Jones completed 23 of 32 passes for 310 yards. Tennessee stayed close early but couldn’t survive a bevy of errors that included three fumbles by their running backs and an interception by quarterback Ryan Tannehill. He finished 11 of 21 for 93 yards and a touchdown.