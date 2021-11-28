Celtics beat short-handed Raptors for 4th win in 6 games

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Smart scored 21 points, Al Horford had 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Boston Celtics beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 109-97 on Sunday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Josh Richardson scored 18 of Boston’s 32 bench points. Jaylen Brown added 16 points, and Grant Williams had 15 to help the Celtics improve to 11-10. Jayson Tatum shot 2 for 16 and scored eight points, but added seven rebounds and a season-high 10 assists. Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 27 points, Scottie Barnes had 21, Pascal Siakam 18 and Svi Mykhailiuk 12. The Raptors lost for the sixth time in eight games to fall to 9-12.