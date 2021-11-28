Campbell inactive for Ravens against Cleveland running game
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell is inactive for Sunday night’s game against Cleveland. Campbell missed practice this week because of a concussion, and his absence is a blow to Baltimore in this matchup against the NFL’s top-ranked rushing offense. The Browns activated running back Kareem Hunt and right tackle Jack Conklin from injured reserve. Receiver Marquise Brown is active for the Ravens after missing last weekend’s win at Chicago.