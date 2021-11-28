Brooks, Bane lead Grizzlies past poor-shooting Kings

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 21 points, Desmond Bane added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Sacramento’s poor shooting to beat the Kings 128-101 on Sunday night. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Brandon Clarke had 15 points to help Memphis snap a two-game losing streak. Buddy Hield led the Kings with 14 points, but was 5 of 17 from the field, including missing eight of his nine 3-pointers. Terence Davis had 13 points, and De’Aaron Fox added 12. Memphis was playing its first game without scoring leader Ja Morant. He sprained his left knee sprain Friday night in a loss to Atlanta.