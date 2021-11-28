AP source: Rangers have agreement with Semien on 7-year deal

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

A person familiar with the deal says the Texas Rangers haver reached an agreement on a seven-year contract with free agent Marcus Semien. He was a Gold Glove second baseman for Toronto this year after the previous five seasons as Oakland’s shortstop. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the deal was pending a physical and not finalized. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said it was worth $175 million. Semien set career highs with 45 homers and 102 RBIs while playing all 162 games last season for the Blue Jays.