AP source: Marlins agree with Alcantara, Garcia on deals

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have reached contract agreements with ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara and free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the situations. Alcantara and the team are finalizing a five-year deal which would be worth $56 million. Garcia’s deal will pay $53 million over four seasons. Alcantara is 20-34 with a 3.48 ERA in parts of four seasons with Miami. The Marlins will become Garcia’s fifth team. The 30-year-old is coming off his best season, hitting 29 home runs with 86 RBIs — both career-bests — for Milwaukee in 2021.