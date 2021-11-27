Virginia Tech hangs on in wild finish at Virginia, 29-24

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (AP) — Braxton Burmeister threw for one touchdown, caught a pass for another and Virginia Tech ran for 320 yards and beat Virginia 29-24. The Hokies also stopped Virginia on a fourth-down play from the Virginia Tech 14 with just over 30 seconds left, and their fans stormed the field to celebrate. The victory was the 17th in the last 18 meetings of the rivals and allowed the Hokies to achieve bowl eligibility for the 28th time in the last 29 years. Virginia’s loss was its fourth straight.