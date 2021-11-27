Smith near perfect; Mississippi St. downs Richmond in OT

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and Iverson Molinar scored 15 and Mississippi State beat Richmond 82-71 in overtime in the consolation game of the Bahamas Championship. Smith missed just one of 11-shot attempts. Cameron Matthews started the extra session with a layup and Molinar added a 3-pointer with 3:53 left in the extra session and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way. Tyler Burton made two foul shots with nine seconds left in regulation to pull Richmond into a tie at 66 and Mississippi State failed to get off a shot. Burton finished with 23 points.