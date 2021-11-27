Shepherd’s 5 TDs leads Kennesaw State past Davidson 48-21

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Xavier Shepherd had four touchdown runs and threw for another score as Kennesaw State won its 10th straight game with an 48-21 victory over Davidson in the first round of the Football Championship Series playoffs. The Owls (10-1) will face No. 7 East Tennessee State in the second round. Shepherd carried the ball 13 times for 15 yards with all four touchdown runs coming from inside the 6. His 56-yard TD pass to Xavier Hill stretched the Owls’ lead to 41-14. Dylan Sparks and Coy Williams each had long touchdown runs for Davidson (8-3).