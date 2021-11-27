Palmeiras retains Copa Libertadores title after extra time

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

Palmeiras has successfully defended the Copa Libertadores title after beating Flamengo 2-1 in an all-Brazilian final that went to extra time. The champion opened the scoring at Centenario Stadium in Montevideo through Raphael Veiga early. Flamengo levelled in the second half thanks to Gabriel Barbosa. Substitute Deyverson netted the winner in the first half of extra time. Palmeiras became the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back titles. Boca Juniors won in 2000 and ’01, the first of those titles against Palmeiras in the final which prevented the Brazilian side from retaining its first Copa title.