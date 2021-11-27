Minnesota chops down No. 18 Wisconsin 23-13 to take back Axe

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota surged past No. 18 Wisconsin 23-13 to take back Paul Bunyan’s Axe and give Iowa the West Division title. Tanner Morgan overcame an interception that was returned for a first-half touchdown. He led the Gophers on three scoring drives after halftime including a third quarter touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell. Minnesota hoisted the 73-year-old trophy on its home field for the first time since 2003. The Gophers held Braelon Allen to 47 yards on 17 rushes. The standout freshman topped the 100-yard mark in the last seven games, all Badgers wins.