Incarnate Word sinks Stephen F. Austin in OT to advance

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cameron Ward threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Robert Ferrel in overtime and that proved to be the game winner and Incarnate Word beat Stephen F. Austin 35-28 in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Cardinals with their program best 10-2 record advance to face defending champion and No. 1-seed Sam Houston State on Dec. 4 in the second round. Incarnate Word’s defense ended it when on fourth-and-three from the 8-yard line, applied pressure and flushed Lumberjacks quarterback Trae Self to his right. Dante Heaggans broke up Self’s pass attempt to Jeremiah Miller in the corner of the end zone.