Horston’s near triple double leads No. 11 Lady Vols

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan Horston just missed a triple-double, Tamari Key had a double-double and No. 11 Tennessee rolled to an 80-55 win over Oklahoma State at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. Horston led a balanced attack with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and had nine rebounds and nine assists. Key had 12 points and 11 boards. Taylen Collins and Lauren Fields each scored 12 points for the Cowgirls. Tennessee never trailed but the Cowgirls stayed close through the first quarter, trailing 18-16. But the Lady Vols opened the second quarter with a 13-2 run and closed it with the last eight points for a 44-25 lead at the half.