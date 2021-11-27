Brown, No. 12 Michigan women top Mississippi State 64-48

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored a season-high 23 points, Naz Hillmon had her third straight double-double and No. 12 Michigan defeated Mississippi State 64-48 in the Dayton Beach Invitational. Hillmon scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. It was a bit of a struggle as the 70% shooter was just 6 of 15 from the field. It was a milestone game for Kim Barnes Arico, who picked up her 200th win at Michigan to join legendary men’s coaches Johnny Orr (209) and John Beilein (278). Barnes is 200-102 in 10 years. Jerkaila Jordan scored 18 points the Bulldogs.