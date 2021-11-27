Barbarians-Samoa rugby match off due to 6 coronavirus cases

LONDON (AP) — The rugby international between the Barbarians and Samoa has been called off only 90 minutes before kickoff at Twickenham due to six confirmed cases of the coronavirus among the Barbarians players and staff. The decision was made following a recommendation by the Professional Game Testing Oversight Group. The Rugby Football Union says “we appreciate that this is an extremely disappointing situation for the many fans due to attend but the safety of all members of both teams is our priority.” Four players and two members of staff have tested position for the virus.