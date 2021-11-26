Washington State pummels Washington 40-13 in Apple Cup

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Max Borghi rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and Washington State handed Washington its biggest loss in the history of the rivalry matchup with a 40-13 victory in the Apple Cup. The Cougars snapped a seven-game losing streak to their rivals, picking up their first win in the series since 2012 and first at Husky Stadium since 2007. The Cougars did it in grand, record-setting fashion with a dominant and complete thumping that left those in crimson rushing the field to celebrate while those clad in purple made an early move to the exits. The previous largest margin of victory for Washington State was a 52-26 win in 1973.