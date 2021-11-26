Quinerly scores 18 points, No. 10 Alabama beats Drake 80-71

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points, Jaden Shackelford and Juwan Gary each had 14, and No. 10 Alabama beat Drake 80-71 in the consolation round of ESPN Events Invitational. Gary added 10 rebounds for Alabama, which was shocked 72-68 by coach Rick Pitino’s Iona team in its tournament opener on Thursday. D.J. Wilkins led Drake with 17 points. ShanQuan Hemphill and Tucker DeVries both contributed 15. The game featured impressive scoring surges by both teams.