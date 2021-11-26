Skip to Content
Pavoletti marks birthday by scoring for Cagliari in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Leonardo Pavoletti celebrated his 32nd birthday by scoring for Cagliari in a 1-1 draw with Salernitana in a matchup of the two last-placed teams in Serie A. Pavoletti redirected a cross from João Pedro in the 73rd and Federico Bonazzoli equalized for Salernitana in the 90th with a volley. The Brazilian-born João Pedro could join Italy’s team for the World Cup qualifying playoffs in March. Both sides remained three points from safety.

