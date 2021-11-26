No. 14 Texas A&M seeks first win at LSU since 1994

By The Associated Press

No. 14 Texas A&M is looking for its first victory at LSU since 1994. The Aggies can improve their bowl options by finishing the regular season with nine victories and keep alive chances for their first 10-win season since going 11-2 in 2012. LSU needs a victory to become bowl eligible and avoid its first losing season since 1999. The regular-season finale for both teams also could be LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s final game with the Tigers. He’s stepping down after this season. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was LSU’s offensive coordinator from 2000 to 2006.