Loyola Chicago beats Arizona State 77-59 for 7th at Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jacob Hutson scored a career high 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting to help Loyola Chicago beat Arizona State 77-59 in the seventh-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Ryan Schwieger added 11 points for the Ramblers. They salvaged a win during three days at the Atlantis resort by shooting 50%. That included going 12 for 26 on 3-pointers. Jay Heath scored 16 points for the Sun Devils. Arizona State shot 42% but made just 3 of 11 3-pointers, and missed all five second-half tries. The loss makes Arizona State the only team to go 0-3 in the annual tournament.