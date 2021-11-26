Josi’s goal, assist lead Predators over Devils 4-2

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi and Alexandre Carrier each scored and had an assist to lead the Nashville Predators over the New Jersey Devils 4-2. Philip Tomasino and Mikael Granlund also scored and Juuse Saros made 23 saves for Nashville, winners of two of three. Andreas Johnsson and Tomas Tatar scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves for New Jersey, losers of two straight. Saros was relatively untested through the first 40 minutes, turning aside two New Jersey shots in the first and seven in the second.