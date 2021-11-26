Skip to Content
Alex DeBrincat scores in OT, Blackhawks beat Blues 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 1:27 into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Friday. DeBrincat beat Jordan Binnington for his 12th goal with a one-timer from the left side of the crease after taking a cross-ice feed from Patrick Kane on a 2-on-1 break. Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak against St. Louis and improved to 6-2-0 under interim coach Derek King.Brandon Hagel scored for the third straight game — on a deflection with 5:04 left in the third period —  to tie it at 2. Jujhar Khaira also scored in regulation for Chicago. Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev scored in the first period for St. Louis.

