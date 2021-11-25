Williamson, Louisville beat Mississippi St. 72-58 in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Samuell Williamson scored a season-high 15 points, Dre Davis scored 12 and Louisville cruised to a 72-58 win over Mississippi State at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. The Cardinals (4-1) play Maryland in the championship game. Williamson scored 10 straight points for Louisville during a 21-5 run that made it 29-12 and Noah Locke made a jumper to give the Cardinals a 20-point lead with 3:21 left in the first half. Iverson Molinar led Mississippi State (4-1) with 17 points and Tolu Smith scored 10. The Bulldogs play a consolation game against Richmond.