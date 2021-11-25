Ellis, No. 24 USC beat St. Joseph’s 70-55 at Wooden Legacy

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting, Joshua Morgan added 13 and No. 24 Southern California beat St. Joseph’s 70-55 on Thursday night at the Wooden Legacy. Chevez Goodwin had 10 points and eight rebounds for USC (4-0). Ellis scored seven points in a 19-4 run that made it 23-9 midway through the first half and the Trojans led the rest of the way. Ejike Obinna was 9 of 13 from the field and finished with a career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for St. Joseph’s (2-2).