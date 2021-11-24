Thomas, Pippen Jr. lead Vanderbilt over Pitt 68-52

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Trey Thomas scored 14 points, Scotty Pippen Jr. added 11 and Vanderbilt pulled away midway through the second half to beat Pittsburgh 68-52. It was Vanderbilt’s (4-1) first road game and Power Five opponent this season. Pitt (2-3) entered having won its last two. Jordan Wright and Tyrin Lawrence added nine points apiece for the Commodores. The Commodores took the lead for good with 2:05 remaining in the first half and pulled away in the second half with a 25-6 run. Femi Odukale scored 14 points to lead Pitt. Nate Santos added 11 points.