No Nadal as Alcaraz era begins for Spain in Davis Cup

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Spain begins its title defense at the Davis Cup Finals without Rafael Nadal and with all eyes on the teenager touted as his heir. The 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz will be attracting attention when Spain starts on Friday against Ecuador. Alcaraz is coming off a title at the Next Gen ATP Finals. He will be making his first Davis Cup appearance alongside Pablo Carreno Busta and Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Spain won the inaugural edition of the revamped nations’ competition in 2019. The tournament wasn’t played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.