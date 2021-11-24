Jets’ Wilson healthy and ‘100% confident’ he’s ready to play

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson waited a month to get back to this spot. The New York Jets rookie quarterback is fully healthy and the starting job is his again. Wilson sprained the posterior collateral ligament in his right knee against New England on Oct. 24. He spent the last four weeks recovering and rehabilitating. Now he’s good to go. Wilson says he feels completely confident he’s healthy and will be able to play the way he needs to when he starts for the Jets on Sunday at Houston.