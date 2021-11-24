Gary Trent Jr. keys late rally, Raptors beat Grizzlies

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-113 on Wednesday night. Fred VanVleet scored 23 points, and Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes added 17 each. Barnes had nine rebounds. Ja Morant led Memphis with 23 points and nine assists. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks finished with 20 points each, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke added 16 points apiece.