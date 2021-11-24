For the ACC, parity comes at a price: no CFP appearance

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — For the first time since it began in 2014, the College Football Playoff won’t include a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The eventual league champion will have at least two losses, leaving the league on the outside of the CFP looking in. Coaches across the ACC are encouraged by the parity they’ve seen in 2021. They view it as proof that the league is deeper than just perennial power Clemson. There’s hope any CFP expansion would assure future ACC champions an automatic spot in the playoff regardless of their regular-season record.