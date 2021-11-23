Saints move Trautman, Young to injured reserve

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed tight end Adam Trautman and rookie offensive lineman Landon Young on injured reserve. Trautman injured his knee and Young hurt his foot during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia. Trautman was hurt while making a catch during what was his best game yet this season. He had five catches against the Eagles for 58 yards and a touchdown. The two newly open roster spots allowed the Saints to bring back defensive back Ken Crawley and receiver Kevin White. They each had been waived last week.