Ole Miss trying to continue Kiffin, Corral-led turnaround

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

Lane Kiffin took over a Mississippi football program trying to regain its footing after NCAA sanctions, two coaching changes in 864 days and back to back losing seasons. On the bright side, Kiffin had a promising young quarterback in Matt Corral. Two seasons in, the well-traveled Kiffin has the Rebels ranked eighth and eyeing the program’s first 10-win regular season and a potential New Year’s Six bowl heading into Thursday night’s Egg Bowl at in-state rival Mississippi State. Corral has become a potential Heisman Trophy finalist and is playing his final college games before heading to the NFL. It’s been quite the turnaround in Oxford, Mississippi.

