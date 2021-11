ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Oakland held off Rice for a 76-73 win in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday. Travis Evee made three foul shots with three seconds left to help the Owls pull within 1, but they wouldn’t get any closer. Trey Townsend had a career-high 25 points to lead the Golden Grizzlies. Carl Pierre led the Owls with 22 points.