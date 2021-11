NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mykel Derring and Jordan Minor scored 25 points apiece as Merrimack defeated Hartford 75-60. The 25 points were a career high for Derring, who hit 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers. Minor also had 12 rebounds. Hunter Marks had 14 points for the Hawks.