Lewandowski scores as depleted Bayern beats Dynamo Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored with an overhead kick to lift a depleted Bayern Munich team to a 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv that clinched first place in its Champions League group. Bayern would usually consider resting top players against a team like Dynamo. That wasn’t an option because seven players are in isolation either because of the coronavirus or because they are close contacts of positive cases. Lewandowski opened the scoring and Kingsley Coman doubled Bayern’s lead. Denys Garmash responded with Dynamo’s first goal of the group stage.