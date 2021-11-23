Hawkeyes’ Johnson is next Nebraskan out to knock off Huskers

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson is the next in a line of Nebraskans who will wear the black and gold of Iowa when the Hawkeyes visit Lincoln on Friday. Four Nebraskans have been Iowa starters over the six straight years the Hawkeyes have beaten the Huskers. Johnson will be the fifth when the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes go for their seventh win in a row in the series. Johnson played high school football at Bellevue West and chose Iowa over Nebraska. His father, Clester Johnson, played on the Cornhuskers’ 1994-95 national championship teams.