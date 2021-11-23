Got the wrong goat: West Point cadets try to nab Navy mascot

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — West Point cadets attempting to nab the U.S. Naval Academy’s mascot ahead of the annual Army-Navy football game ended up grabbing a different goat. The New York Times reports that U.S. Military Academy cadets traveled this weekend to a farm near Annapolis, Maryland, that is home to Navy mascot Bill. Bill belongs to a long line of goat mascots with the same name. Cadets gave chase to the spooked goats. And instead of leaving with Bill No. 37, they came away Bill No. 34, a 14-year-old retiree. West Point officials would not confirm details of the incident Tuesday, but said the animal was returned safely.