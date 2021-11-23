Dixon leads No. 10 Louisville women over Cal Poly 72-32

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Liz Dixon scored 15 points and No. 10 Louisville rolled in its first visit to California in seven years with a 72-32 rout of Cal Poly. It was the first time a top-10 team has ever played at Cal Poly. The reason for Louisville’s first game in California since 2014 was Kianna Smith, whose father, John Smith, is the head men’s basketball coach at Cal Poly. Smith, a native of Moreno Valley, California, made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points for the Cardinals (4-1). Sarah Dumitrescu scored 12 points to lead Cal Poly (0-2).