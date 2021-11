SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Douglas Wilson scored 24 points as South Dakota State romped past Nevada 102-75. Wilson sank 9 of 11 shots from the floor for the Jackrabbits (5-1), who picked up their fourth straight win. Noah Freidel added 21 points. Warren Washington had 20 points for the Wolf Pack (1-4), who have now lost four games in a row.