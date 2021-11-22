Williams scores 22, Santa Clara scorches TCU 85-66

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams scored 22 points, PJ Pipes added 17 and hot-shooting Santa Clara routed TCU 85-66 in the SoCal Challenge. Giordan Williams added 15 points and Keshawn Justice 10 for the Broncos, who were 11 of 16 from 3-point range (68.8%) and 61.2% (30 of 49) overall. Justice also had 10 rebounds and the Broncos had a 39-24 advantage on the boards against a team that came in grabbing 48 misses a game, 17 on the offensive end. Maxwell Evans scored 15 points for the Horned Frogs, who were 7 of 20 from distance and shot 41% overall.