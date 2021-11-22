Staley’s “Champ” by her side for No. 1 Gamecocks at Atlantis

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Dawn Staley brought more than her top-ranked South Carolina team to the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. Four-year-old dog Champ is alongside her as she walks the resort, goes into the locker room and attends news conferences. The only place Champ hasn’t joined Staley is on the sidelines during the tournament. Her Gamecocks play No. 2 Connecticut for Monday’s championship. In an interview with The Associated Press, Staley says she’s had to change her road routine a bit but “I welcome it because he’s just such a great boy.”