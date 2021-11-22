Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:17 AM

Sports minister wants sanctions after French soccer violence

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

PARIS (AP) — French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu says domestic soccer needs a “radical and immediate” reality check following crowd trouble in a league match between Lyon and Marseille on Sunday. It was the latest in a series of violent episodes. The match was halted after a fan struck Marseille player Dimitri Payet on the head with a bottle filled with water in the fourth minute. The French league said the repeated incidents are “destroying the image of the league in France and internationally.”

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content