Oregon opens Maui Invitational with 73-49 rout of Chaminade

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eric Williams Jr. scored 14 points, De’Vion Harmon added 13 and Oregon opened the Maui Invitational with a 73-49 rout of Chaminade. The Ducks (3-1) needed a confidence boost after being crushed 81-49 by BYU last week. They got off to a fast start against the Division II Silverswords (2-1), had a letdown to end the first half, then raced away into the semifinals. Chaminade trimmed a 14-point lead to four just before halftime, but wore down against Oregon’s length and athleticism. Raazhel Watkins had 13 points to lead the Silverswords, who shot 29% and were 4 for 17 from 3.