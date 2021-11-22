No. 24 USC starts fast, cruises past Dixie State 98-71

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 19 points and No. 24 USC opened a double-digit lead less than three minutes into the game, rolling to a 98-71 victory over Dixie State. Max Agbonkpolo scored a career-high 17 points and Isaiah Mobley added 14 as the Trojans improved to 4-0. Chevez Goodwin had 12 points and 11 rebounds for USC. Cameron Gooden and Frank Staine scored 17 each for the Trailblazers, while Hunter Schofield added 10 points and eight rebounds. Dixie State, which moved to Division I last season, was playing USC for the first time.