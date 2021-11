ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — KJ Jenkins had 20 points as New Mexico easily beat Western New Mexico 88-63. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19 points for New Mexico, which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jay Allen-Tovar added 14 points and three blocks. Gethro Muscadin had 10 points. Jordan Doss had 18 points for the Mustangs.