Hot-shooting Oklahoma State routs Charleston 96-66

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Avery Anderson III and Bryce Thompson scored 15 points apiece to lead six in double figures and Oklahoma State routed Charleston 96-66. Bryce Williams and Kalib Boone added 13 points apiece for Oklahoma State (5-1). Isaac Likekele and Moussa Cisse each had 10 points. The Cowboys shot 57% (38 of 67) overall and made 9 of 18 from long range with Thompson hitting four. They also blocked 16 shots, tying the program record. John Meeks scored 22 points to lead Charleston (3-2). Reyne Smith made four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.