Dortmund forward Hazard has COVID-19, team fully vaccinated

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s Champions League game at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. Dortmund says the 28-year-old Hazard did not have any contact with any of his teammates on Monday or Sunday. It says no other players need to go into quarantine because “all members of the Dortmund first-team squad and the under-23s as well as both teams’ support staff are 100% vaccinated or recovered.”