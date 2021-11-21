West Virginia tops Clemson for Huggins’ 904th career victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sean McNeil scored all 15 of his points in the final 10:12 of the game and West Virginia rallied last in a 66-59 victory over Clemson in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic — handing Mountaineers’ coach Bob Huggins his 904th career victory. The win moves Huggins past Roy Williams to fourth place on the all-time list. Huggins, in his 39th season, trails only Mike Krzyzewski (1,170), Jim Boeheim (982) and Jim Calhoun (918). McNeil hit two shots in a 10-0 run that gave the Mountaineers a 60-56 lead with 2:03 to go and they stayed in front from there. McNeil made two free throws with 17 seconds left for a 64-59 lead after Clemson received a technical foul for having six players on the court.