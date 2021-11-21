Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee’s two freshmen guards combined for 32 points and 13 assists Sunday as the Volunteers bounced back from their first loss of the season to beat North Carolina in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists and Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds as the 17th-ranked to Volunteers cruised past No. 18 North Carolina, 89-72. Brady Manek hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Tar Heels (3-2), who fell to Purdue in Saturday’s opening round. Armando Bacot had 16 points and 12 rebounds after scoring just two points and fouling out on Saturday.