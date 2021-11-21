Rhode Island tops BC for second time in 4 days

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Antwan Walker scored 15 points in a perfect shooting game and Rhode Island defeated Boston College 71-65 in the Sunshine Slam. The Rams beat the visiting Eagles 57-49 four days earlier in Rhode Island. Jeremy Sheppard also had 15 points for Rhode Island. The Rams were 11 of 21 from 3-point range — Sheppard, El-Amin and Martin were all 3 of 6 — and shot 51% (22 of 43) overall. Walker made all five of his field goals, two of them behind the arc, and three free throws. Jaeden Zackery paced the Eagles with 19 points. James Karnik added 15 with 13 rebounds.